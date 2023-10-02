JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Mississippi.

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) recommend the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines for all individuals 6 months of age and older.

Dosing recommendations vary by age, but healthy individuals 12 and older are recommended to get a single dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine regardless of previous vaccination status.

According to MSDH Interim State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Taylor, getting the flu vaccine is also important this time of year.

“Vaccines provide the best protection against infection, hospitalization, or death from respiratory viruses like COVID-19 and influenza,” said Taylor. “It’s best to get vaccinated before transmission increases to make sure you are protected.”

MSDH will begin offering the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine for the uninsured and underinsured through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Bridge access program for adults and the Vaccines for Children program on October 3, 2023.

Underinsured individuals are those who have types of insurance which do not cover the cost of the vaccine. These individuals can call 855-767-0170 to schedule an appointment. Individuals with health insurance should locate COVID-19 vaccine providers using vaccines.gov.