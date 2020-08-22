US faces back-to-school laptop shortage

Tom Baumgarten, superintendent of the Morongo County School District, looks at a laptop with a cracked screen at Twentynine Palms Junior High School, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Twentynine Palms, Calif. Baumgarten was set to order 5,000 Lenovo Chromebooks in July when his vendor called him off, saying Lenovos were getting “stopped by a government agency because of a component from China that’s not allowed here,” he said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Schools across the United States are facing shortages and long delays in getting laptops and other equipment needed for online learning. They are this year’s most crucial back-to-school accessories.

Part of the reason is high demand and disruptions of supply chains that have jammed production of laptops and Chromebooks made by Dell, HP, Lenovo and other brands.

Schools say another critical reason is the Trump administration’s recent sanctions on Chinese companies that have exacerbated massive backlogs.

Educators nationwide worry that computer shortfalls will compound inequities. They also warn of headaches for students, families and teachers.

