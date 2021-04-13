WASHINGTON (AP) – US recommends ‘pause’ for single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate clotting reports.

Vaccine sites are expected to stop offering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after multiple people developed blood clots, according to the New York Times.

The announcement is expected Tuesday after six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.