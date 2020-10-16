USA International Ballet Competition rescheduled due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to organizers, the USA International Ballet Competition (USA IBC) will take the stage in Jackson, Mississippi, June 10-24, 2023. More than 100 dancers from around the world will compete in Jackson for the 12th time on the stage at Thalia Mara Hall.
The USA IBC competition was originally scheduled for June of 2022, but was rescheduled for 2023 when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted 2020 competitions planned for Helsinki, Finland, and Varna, Bulgaria.
“USA IBC leaders worked with our sister competitions in three countries to develop new, coordinated schedules and ensure that despite the pandemic, dancers who had trained for years would still be able to compete and the world would still have the opportunity to come together for these celebrations of art and athleticism,” said Mona Nicholas, USA IBC executive director.
New Competition Schedule
- 2021 Moscow
- 2022 Helsinki and Varna
- 2023 Jackson
- 2024 Varna
- 2025 Moscow
- 2026 Helsinki and Varna
- 2027 Jackson
- 2028 Varna
