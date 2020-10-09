Severe Weather Tools

USDA extends school meal waivers for entire 2020-2021 school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the ability of school districts to be innovative in delivering school meals to children through the end of the 2020-21 school year. 

In late August, the USDA extended the COVID-19 waiver for the first semester.

USDA is extending waivers through June 30, 2021, that:  

  • Allow SFSP and SSO meals to be served in all areas and at no cost; 
  • Permit meals to be served outside of the typically required group settings and meal times; 
  • Waive meal pattern requirements, as necessary; and 
  • Allow parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children. 

These program flexibilities allow schools and local program operators to operate a meal service model that best meets their community’s unique needs, while keeping kids and staff safe. Additional flexibilities are being granted on a state-by-state basis, as required by law, to facilitate a wide range of meal service options and accommodate other operational needs. 

