USDA extends school meal waivers for entire 2020-2021 school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the ability of school districts to be innovative in delivering school meals to children through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

In late August, the USDA extended the COVID-19 waiver for the first semester.

USDA is extending waivers through June 30, 2021, that:

Allow SFSP and SSO meals to be served in all areas and at no cost;

Permit meals to be served outside of the typically required group settings and meal times;

Waive meal pattern requirements, as necessary; and

Allow parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children.

These program flexibilities allow schools and local program operators to operate a meal service model that best meets their community’s unique needs, while keeping kids and staff safe. Additional flexibilities are being granted on a state-by-state basis, as required by law, to facilitate a wide range of meal service options and accommodate other operational needs.

Good news for Mississippi students and families as the U.S. Department of Agriculture extends school meal waivers for the entire 2020-2021 school year, just as I requested earlier in August. @SenateAgGOP Thank you @USDA @realdonaldtrump & @SecretarySonny!https://t.co/VWVKAFwNaj https://t.co/MuGLTPzkR2 — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) October 9, 2020

