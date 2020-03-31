USM announces 2020 commencement dates

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi announced commencement ceremonies have been rescheduled for the following dates. The plans are subject to change due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Graduate students based on the Hattiesburg campus: August 20, 2020

Undergraduate students based on the Hattiesburg campus: August 21, 2020

Graduate and undergraduate students based at coastal operations: August 22, 2020

Students who are eligible for graduation will receive information from the Office of the Registrar via email in the coming weeks. Students who complete all degree requirements during Spring or Summer 2020 will have the option to participate in the August or December ceremonies.

According to the university, questions may be directed to registrar@usm.edu. You can read the full update here: http://usm.edu/covid-19