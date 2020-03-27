USM announces temporary waiver for graduate school test requirements

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi is temporarily waiving requirements for the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) and the Graduate Records Examinations (GRE) for all Graduate School applicants due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. This is for the summer and fall 2020 admission periods.

“At the Graduate School, we want to ensure that those who are interested in pursuing a graduate degree are not hindered by the inability to sit for the GRE and GMAT due to test center closures,” said Dr. Karen Coats, Dean of USM’s Graduate School.