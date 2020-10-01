USM releases revised calendar for Spring 2021 semester

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi released a condensed academic calendar for Spring 2021, which includes changes to holiday schedules and commencement ceremonies.

Spring classes will still begin on Wednesday, January 20, and regular instruction will conclude Thursday, April 22. Exams will be conducted during an extended period from Friday, April 23 through Friday, April 30. The modified schedule eliminates the traditional Mardi Gras and Spring Break student holidays, but adds two new student holidays on Friday, February 19, and Friday, March 19. A university-wide holiday will be observed on Friday, April 2.

Additionally, previously tentatively scheduled commencement ceremonies for 2020 graduates have been moved from December 2020 to May 2021, to be held in conjunction with ceremonies for 2021 graduates.

Monday, May 3, 7 p.m. – Undergraduates in the College of Nursing and Health Professions

Tuesday, May 4, 7 p.m. – Undergraduates in the College of Education and Human Sciences

Wednesday, May 5, 7 p.m. – All Graduate Students

Thursday, May 6, 7 p.m. – Undergraduates in the College of Business and Economic Development

Friday, May 7, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Undergraduates in the College of Arts and Sciences

Saturday, May 8, 3 p.m. – All Coast-based Undergraduate and Graduate Students

All graduates from the Spring, Summer, and Fall 2020 terms will have the opportunity to participate in commencement ceremonies in May.

