USM Southern Chorale students self-monitor for coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders at the University of Southern Mississippi said university health professionals contacted the Mississippi Department of Health’s infectious disease specialist.

This comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement of a Level 3 South Korea Travel Advisory on Monday.

The USM Southern Chorale recently performed in South Korea at the Jeju International Choir Festival & Symposium.

Leaders said they notified the department about recent performances by students in South Korea. They requested recommendations for action by faculty and staff who traveled for the performance.