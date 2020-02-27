USM Southern Chorale students self-monitor for coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders at the University of Southern Mississippi said university health professionals contacted the Mississippi Department of Health’s infectious disease specialist.
This comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement of a Level 3 South Korea Travel Advisory on Monday.
The USM Southern Chorale recently performed in South Korea at the Jeju International Choir Festival & Symposium.
Leaders said they notified the department about recent performances by students in South Korea. They requested recommendations for action by faculty and staff who traveled for the performance.
The Department of Health, in consultation with the Center for Disease Control, has advised the University that the students are at a low risk for infection. Out of an abundance of caution and on the recommendation of the Department of Health and CDC, the University has advised those who traveled to self-monitor for 14 days, a time period that began upon their return to Mississippi on Sunday. USM is also advising these students to self-isolate if they develop flu-like symptoms and contact the Moffitt Health Center immediately. To date, no students have reported symptoms.Taylor Johnson, Operations Coordinator for University of Southern Mississippi