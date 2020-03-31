USM: Subcontractor’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi announced that a subcontractor’s employee tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The worker was part of a construction crew and has not been on campus for 10 days. The university said the employee was working in an isolated construction zone in Cook Library, with limited interactions with others.

USM suspended the construction project in accordance with recommended public health guidelines.

Employees who work in Cook Library were notified and advised to continue following public health guidance for prevention and protection.