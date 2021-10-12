USM’s Faculty Senate calls for IHL to reverse decision on COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Faculty Senate called for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) to reverse its decision on prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates on public university campuses.

Ten days ago, the Faculty Senate voted and approved a resolution for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In the resolution, the IHL supported that USM recommends vaccine doses for faculty, staff and students.

However, the IHL does not think the vaccine should be a requirement.

The vote for the vaccine mandate comes from the Faculty Senate, not the USM institution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories