USM’s Faculty Senate calls for IHL to reverse decision on COVID-19 vaccine mandate

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Faculty Senate called for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) to reverse its decision on prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates on public university campuses.

Ten days ago, the Faculty Senate voted and approved a resolution for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In the resolution, the IHL supported that USM recommends vaccine doses for faculty, staff and students.

However, the IHL does not think the vaccine should be a requirement.

The vote for the vaccine mandate comes from the Faculty Senate, not the USM institution.