Utica police officer tests positive for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) – A Utica police officer tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Chief Timothy Myles, the officer received his results on Monday, August 24. The officer works the evening shift.

The chief said vehicles, Utica City Hall and the police department have been deep cleaned by a professional company.

Other officers, including Chief Myles, were also tested for the virus out of an abundance of precaution. They’re waiting to receive their test results.

