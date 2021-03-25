VA Medical Center hosts drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center will host mobile/drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Meridian and Hattiesburg. The vaccinations are for eligible and enrolled veterans.

The event in Meridian will take place on March 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Northeast Park. In Hattiesburg, the event will take place on March 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Merit Health Wesley.

Veterans are asked to schedule appointments in advance by calling 601-362-4471, extension 56100. Veterans must bring their VA ID to verify VA enrollment and schedule their second dose; administered approximately 28 days after the first.