VA Medical Center to partner with MS Blood Services for blood drive

Courtesy: G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson will partner with Mississippi Blood Services to host a blood drive on Wednesday, May 6.

The blood drive will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is part of a nationwide effort by VA medical centers to respond to the ongoing national need for blood during the coronavirus public health emergency. 

  • Healthy individuals are encouraged to Share Your Health, Roll Up Your Sleeve Today. Veterans and members of the public wishing to donate blood can call 662-571-9978 to schedule an appointment
  • Mississippi Blood Services Mobile Unit will be in front of the Medical Center (facing Woodrow Wilson Avenue)
  • All donors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to donating

According to federal guidance, blood donors are exempt from “stay at home” orders to participate in this lifesaving activity.

