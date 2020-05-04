VA Medical Center to partner with MS Blood Services for blood drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson will partner with Mississippi Blood Services to host a blood drive on Wednesday, May 6.

The blood drive will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is part of a nationwide effort by VA medical centers to respond to the ongoing national need for blood during the coronavirus public health emergency.

Healthy individuals are encouraged to Share Your Health, Roll Up Your Sleeve Today . Veterans and members of the public wishing to donate blood can call 662-571-9978 to schedule an appointment

. Veterans and members of the public wishing to donate blood can call 662-571-9978 to schedule an appointment Mississippi Blood Services Mobile Unit will be in front of the Medical Center (facing Woodrow Wilson Avenue)

All donors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to donating

According to federal guidance, blood donors are exempt from “stay at home” orders to participate in this lifesaving activity.