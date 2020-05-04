VA Medical Center to partner with MS Blood Services for blood drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson will partner with Mississippi Blood Services to host a blood drive on Wednesday, May 6.
The blood drive will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is part of a nationwide effort by VA medical centers to respond to the ongoing national need for blood during the coronavirus public health emergency.
- Healthy individuals are encouraged to Share Your Health, Roll Up Your Sleeve Today. Veterans and members of the public wishing to donate blood can call 662-571-9978 to schedule an appointment
- Mississippi Blood Services Mobile Unit will be in front of the Medical Center (facing Woodrow Wilson Avenue)
- All donors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to donating
According to federal guidance, blood donors are exempt from “stay at home” orders to participate in this lifesaving activity.