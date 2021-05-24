Vaccinated? You could receive a year of free travel with United Airlines

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(KTVX) — Vaccinated? You could receive as much as a year’s worth of travel from United Airlines.

As part of the “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes, available to new and existing loyalty members, customers who upload their vaccination records to United Airlines’ mobile app or website by June 22 can be entered to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies. Entrants will also be eligible to win a year’s worth of air travel.

“With more dream destinations reopening for travel (ciao, Roma!), your COVID-19 vaccine is your ticket to the world,” the airline said in a statement.

Through the month of June, 30 pairs of tickets will be given away. On July 1, United says, it will randomly select five loyalty members to receive a grand prize of one year of free travel anywhere United flies for themselves and a companion, in any class of service.

The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents who are at least 18 years old and a MileagePlus member. For more information and to enter, visit United.com/YourShotToFly.

United says the sweepstakes is in support of the Biden administration’s national effort to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The administration is stepping up its efforts to sustain demand for COVID-19 shots to help meet its goal of delivering at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4.

The White House recently partnered with numerous dating apps to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

Apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeves, including badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content. BLK and Chispa will boost profiles of those who are vaccinated to make them more visible to potential matches. And OKCupid will even let users filter out potential partners based on whether they’ve gotten a vaccine.

Other businesses have also offered vaccination incentives. Shake Shack announced Thursday that it’s offering free fries to its vaccinated customers across the U.S. Target, Krispy Kreme, Budweiser, and more are also offering freebies to vaccinated Americans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.