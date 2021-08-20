Vaccination clinics to be held in Clinton, Jackson in August

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Clinton and Jackson this month.

On Wednesday, August 25, the clinic will be at Warren Hall on the campus of Tougaloo College in Jackson. The clinic will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. To register, click here.

On Saturday, August 28, the clinic will be held at Holy Ghost Baptist Church in Clinton from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information or to register, contact Monica McInnis at monicamcinnis@bellsouth.net.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at both locations.