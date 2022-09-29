JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders with the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center will host a veterans drive-thru vaccination event on Saturday, October 1.

The event will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the main facility. Multiple immunizations will be offered, including influenza, Bivalent COVID-19 booster, pneumonia, Tdap and Shingrix vaccines.

Upon arrival at the drive-thru vaccination event, patients should remain in their vehicles and proceed to one of the open drive-thru lanes at the facility’s west entrance. An employee will assist with the completion of registration and will administer the requested vaccine.

“This effort will help to boost the number of vaccines being delivered to our veteran population. We also have several more convenient drive-thru events scheduled over the coming weeks,” said Dr. Tawana Tucker, Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program Manager.

The next events are scheduled for Saturday, October 8 and Saturday, November 5.