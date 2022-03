JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi Health Services will host a vaccine clinic and food drive-thru on Saturday, March 19.

The vaccine clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the College Hill Family Life Center. Booster shots will be available. Students who are 12 and older are welcome.

A drive-thru will also be held with College Hill Mementos, hot dogs, drinks and snacks. The drive-thru will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at College Hill Baptist Church.