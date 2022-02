PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Division of Aging and Adult Services will host a Community Senior Day in Port Gibson on Thursday, February 10.

Seniors are invited to attend for free COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and flu shots.

The clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Meyer-Marx Building at 623 Market Street in Port Gibson.