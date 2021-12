JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host a community vaccine clinic on Saturday, December 18.

Individuals will be able to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, booster shots and/or the flu vaccine. The clinic is open to the public and the vaccines are free of charge.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at NCBA Estates on 811 Forest Drive in Jackson.

Click here to register.