HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Saturday, August 21, a vaccine event will be in place for the Hattiesburg Public School District students and staff. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for individuals 12 and older.

To get the shot, students and staff can show up between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Family Health Center, located at 66 Old Airport Road in Hattiesburg.

For more information, call 601-544-7500.