VacsUpMs to host vaccine event Labor Day weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – VacsUpMs will start a statewide campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in Mississippi during Labor Day weekend.

The event will kickoff at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 4 at the New Life Fellowship Church in Columbia.

On Labor Day, September 6, The Family YMCA will be hosting the VacsUpMs Labor Day Leaf River Rivalry at both its Hattiesburg and Petal campuses. The goal is to see if Petal can get more people vaccinated than Hattiesburg. The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. at both locations.

Organizers said all of the events will have free BBQ and live entertainment. Participants can win up to $1,000 if they come out and get their first, second or booster shot