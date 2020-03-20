Vertex Aerospace employee in Madison tests positive for coronavirus

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vertex Aerospace said one of its employees in Madison self-reported a verbal positive test result for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

We take this report seriously and as a result, we immediately implemented the steps outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure a continued safe work environment. We are actively working with the employee to obtain official test results from a medical official. To date, official results have not been provided.

Vertex is committed to maintaining a Low to No identifiable risk in our work environment. Some of the preventative measures we have implemented include:

• The respective employee has been quarantined for 14 days based on CDC guidance and will return to work only after cleared by a physician.

• Vertex employees who were in direct contact with the respective employee have been identified and have voluntarily entered into home isolation for 14 days based on CDC guidance. They are being monitored for changes in health.

• CDC approved hospital-grade cleaning agents have been used to disinfect all areas of suspected contamination and heightened daily disinfecting regimens have commenced.

• Social distancing practices are being followed by all employees on-site.

We remain open for normal business operations and are strongly committed to maintaining a safe working environment. We have qualified Environmental, Health, & Safety professionals on site and we are continuously monitoring the situation.

Ed Boyington, President and CEO of Vertex Aerospace