Vicksburg COVID-19 literacy program receives national recognition

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. The variant on Monday was detected in South Texas in Cameron County on the Mexican border.(Photo: Getty Images)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg’s COVID-19 literacy program has been selected as one of two model organizations promoting COVID-19 and health education by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Office.

The Vicksburg Post reported the program was selected on the basis of a report and presentation presented to federal officials.

The two-year program is one of 72 COVID-19 literacy programs in the country and is funded by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health.