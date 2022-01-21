Vicksburg COVID-19 literacy program receives national recognition

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg’s COVID-19 literacy program has been selected as one of two model organizations promoting COVID-19 and health education by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Office.
The Vicksburg Post reported the program was selected on the basis of a report and presentation presented to federal officials.
The two-year program is one of 72 COVID-19 literacy programs in the country and is funded by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health.