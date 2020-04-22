Vicksburg District to keep boat ramps, nature trails open at Mississippi lakes

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will keep its boat ramps, nature trails and fishing areas at Arkabutla, Enid, Sardis and Grenada lakes open in north Mississippi.

The lakes are not included in the recreation areas that will be reopened through Governor Tate Reeves’ April 17 order, which has allowed select state beaches, parks, reservoirs and other areas to reopen on a limited basis.

The Vicksburg District’s visitor centers, interpretive centers, museums, field offices and select recreation site attractions, including campgrounds and beaches, have been closed to the public since March 20. These areas will remain closed until further notice.

Visitors to the Vicksburg District’s Mississippi lakes must adhere to the governor’s executive order to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people. Additionally, visitors must practice social distancing on recreational vessels. Visitors must limit the number of occupants on their boat to 50% of the maximum capacity.

“If you’re going to go boating on our lakes, you need to follow CDC, state and local guidelines on social distancing,” said USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert Hilliard. “We will continue to work hand-in-hand with our local, state and federal partners to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of our team, our community and our visitors remain our top priority.”