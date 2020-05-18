Vicksburg District to reopen select campgrounds at Mississippi lakes June 1

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will reopen select campgrounds at its Mississippi lakes beginning June 1.

Class A campgrounds that will reopen at Arkabutla Lake include Dub Patton and South Abutment. The Hernando Point campground will remain closed due to storm damage. The Outlet Channel, Kelly’s Crossing and Pleasant Hill campgrounds will also reopen, and the collection of fees at these campgrounds has been suspended until further notice to reduce risk to park rangers and visitors.

Class A campgrounds that will reopen at Enid Lake include Wallace Creek, Persimmon Hill, Chickasaw Hill and Water Valley Landing. The campgrounds at Plum Point and Long Branch will also reopen, and the collection of fees at these campgrounds has been suspended until further notice to reduce risk to park rangers and visitors. The Ford’s Well campground will remain closed for repairs.

Class A campgrounds that will reopen at Grenada Lake include North Abutment, North Graysport and Gum’s Crossing. The Eagle Point and Bryant campgrounds will remain closed due to high water. The Skuna Turkey campground will also reopen, and no fee is required for camping there.

Class A campgrounds that will reopen at Sardis Lake include Oak Grove, Pat’s Bluff, Hurricane Landing and Clear Creek. The campgrounds at Sleepy Bend, Graham Lake and Elmer’s Hill will also reopen, and the collection of fees at these campgrounds has been suspended until further notice to reduce risk to park rangers and visitors.

Shower facilities, comfort stations and dump stations will be open where available. Boat ramps, nature trails, individual picnic sites and fishing areas, as well as nearby amenities, remain open.

All pavilions, picnic areas, beaches, playgrounds, amphitheaters and drinking fountains will remain closed until further notice. These closures are intended to prevent large gatherings and common use of high-touch surfaces.

All USACE field offices and visitor centers will remain closed to the public until further notice. Applications for special use permits must be submitted online and will be reviewed and approved on a case-by-case basis.

The collection of all day use fees has been suspended until October 1.

Visitors to the USACE Vicksburg District’s Mississippi lakes must practice social distancing and adhere to any other mandates issued by local, state and federal officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information about operational changes, the public may contact the following:

* Arkabutla Lake: 662-562-6261

* Sardis Lake: 662-563-4531

* Enid Lake: 662-563-4571

* Grenada Lake: 662-226-5911

“Because of high water levels at our Mississippi lakes, our campgrounds at those lakes will remain closed throughout May to allow our employees to focus on protecting downstream communities from flooding,” said USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert Hilliard. “Flood risk management is the top priority at these lakes, and we must prioritize the ability of our employees to continue this critical mission. By June 1, we anticipate that conditions will allow us to reopen the campgrounds, and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.”