VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – Starting April 11, 2022, the City of Vicksburg will give away free COVID-19 at-home tests. The tests are available at Vicksburg City Hall in the annex building.

The city will hand out the tests through Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The bags include five personal tests. Neighbors are encouraged to pick up a big while supplies last.

This isn’t the first time Vicksburg has given away tests to the community. In January, more than 4,200 tests were given to the public.

Cynthia Skinner, administrative assistant for the Champions Program, said “If you are showing symptoms, or if you think you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, you can pretty much have the test right there.”

Informational brochures on COVID-19 are also available. Vicksburg officials are hopeful that more neighbors will come receive their complementary bags through Wednesday.