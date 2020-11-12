Vicksburg High cancels 4 basketball games due to COVID-19

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Vicksburg Warren School District announced there have been positive COVID-19 cases reported in Vicksburg High’s boys’ basketball team and its varsity cheerleading team.

According to the district, the four positive cases have forced both teams to suspend activities until after the Thanksgiving break.

The boys’ basketball team canceled its scheduled game against Madison Central on Tuesday. They will also cancel three other games this month. The girls’ basketball team is not affected by the quarantine.

