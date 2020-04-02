Vicksburg mayor addresses shelter-in-place order issued by Gov. Reeves

Breaking News
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. addressed the shelter-in-place order that was issued by Governor Tate Reeves on Wednesday, April 1.

All individuals in the city are ordered to stay home except to engage in activities or perform tasks necessary to their health and safety of their family or household members.

Citizens will also be allowed to obtain necessary food, services or supplies for themselves or their family members.

They will also be allowed to engage in individual outdoor activity or recreation. They will also be allowed out to provide essential products and services at businesses that are allowed to remain open.

A curfew is also in place for Vicksburg from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. until further notice. The curfew for juveniles is from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Leaders also said social distancing guidelines will be enforced throughout the city.

Click here to read the full proclamation.

