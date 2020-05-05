Vicksburg mayor announces changes to COVID-19 policies and procedures

1  of  2
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced changes to the city’s policies and procedures when it comes to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The announcement comes after Governor Tate Reeves announced additional steps to reopen Mississippi.

RESTAURANTS:

  • Inside or outside dining at 50% capacity.
  • Employees must be screened and wear masks at all times.
  • Frequent cleaning/sanitizing practiced.
  • Disposable menus & condiments.
  • No buffets or self-serve stations.
  • Hand sanitizer at all points of entry, exit, hostess station, restrooms and cashier.
  • Must close by 10:00 p.m.
  • Social distancing required by customers waiting to be seated and between tables.

PET GROOMERS:

  • Can open in accordance with guidance provided by Mississippi Board of Animal Health.

OUTDOOR RECREATION:

  • Effective Thursday, May 7, at noon, city neighborhood parks, basketball courts, playgrounds and the skateboard park will reopen.
  • Tennis courts and softball and baseball fields at Halls Ferry Park will open for scheduled use only through the City Recreation Department (601-831-8050).
    • Softball and baseball fields are for practice only.
    • Persons shall remain six feet distance from each other.

CURFEW EXCEPTION:

  • 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. for purposes of exercise or walking a pet.

