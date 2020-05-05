Vicksburg mayor announces changes to COVID-19 policies and procedures

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced changes to the city’s policies and procedures when it comes to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The announcement comes after Governor Tate Reeves announced additional steps to reopen Mississippi.
RESTAURANTS:
- Inside or outside dining at 50% capacity.
- Employees must be screened and wear masks at all times.
- Frequent cleaning/sanitizing practiced.
- Disposable menus & condiments.
- No buffets or self-serve stations.
- Hand sanitizer at all points of entry, exit, hostess station, restrooms and cashier.
- Must close by 10:00 p.m.
- Social distancing required by customers waiting to be seated and between tables.
PET GROOMERS:
- Can open in accordance with guidance provided by Mississippi Board of Animal Health.
OUTDOOR RECREATION:
- Effective Thursday, May 7, at noon, city neighborhood parks, basketball courts, playgrounds and the skateboard park will reopen.
- Tennis courts and softball and baseball fields at Halls Ferry Park will open for scheduled use only through the City Recreation Department (601-831-8050).
- Softball and baseball fields are for practice only.
- Persons shall remain six feet distance from each other.
CURFEW EXCEPTION:
- 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. for purposes of exercise or walking a pet.