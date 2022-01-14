Vicksburg mayor encourages neighbors to use caution against COVID during holiday weekend

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs discusses his coalition of public officials, city, county services and community representatives that banded together to prepare for flooding in the city and Warren County, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in his Vicksburg, Miss., office. Flaggs believes the early preparation helped get residents out of their water threatened homes in an orderly […]

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. encouraged neighbors to use caution against COVID-19 during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

In a statement, the mayor commended the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) for the recent closures due to COVID concerns. However, Flaggs said he has not been informed by any medical experts that the city needs to take action at this time.

The mayor has not issued any mandated emergency order. Flaggs encouraged neighbors to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

He said neighbors should practice social distancing and wear face masks inside buildings.