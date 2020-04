Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs discusses his coalition of public officials, city, county services and community representatives that banded together to prepare for flooding in the city and Warren County, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in his Vicksburg, Miss., office. Flaggs believes the early preparation helped get residents out of their water threatened homes in an orderly […]

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced on Friday, April 17, the extension of the city’s COVID-19 Civil Emergency Order to April 27.

The mayor said the city’s government would return to normal operations on April 20.

Click here to read the full proclamation.