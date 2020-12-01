Vicksburg mayor extends COVID-19 precautions, mask mandate

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced the extension of the city’s COVID-19 Civil Emergency Order. The order will be from 8:00 a.m. on December 2, 2020, to 8:00 a.m. on January 4, 2021.

The order continues the mask requirement in effect for public buildings and businesses, current social distancing guidelines for public or private social gatherings and the juvenile curfew from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

RETAIL BUSINESSES

Face Coverings are still required in the City of Vicksburg inside all retail businesses, including grocery stores, building supply stores, convenience stores, cigar shops, liquor stores, and any other store that sells items to the public; however, maximum capacity may be 100% as long as strict social distancing (6-feet separation) can be ensured between persons who are not in the same household.

RESTAURANTS & BARS

Face coverings are still required of employees and customers while not eating or drinking. Maximum capacity may be 100% as long as strict social distancing can be maintained between tables and parties/groups. Limit of 10 persons to a table. Places that sell alcohol or allow consumption of alcohol on the premises must stop serving, selling or consuming by 11:00 pm and close the business by midnight.

SALONS, BARBER SHOPS, SPAS, MASSAGE PARLORS, TATTOO PARLORS, PERSONAL GROOMING OR PET GROOMERS

Face coverings still required of employees and customers. Maximum capacity may be 100% as long as strict social distancing can be maintained between customers.

GYMS & FITNESS CENTERS

Face coverings are still required and must not exceed 75% capacity. Must clean and disinfect high-contact equipment and areas frequently. Hand sanitizer must be available at entrances and exits.

MOVIE THEATERS & AUDITORIUMS

Face coverings are still required and must not exceed 75% capacity. Must clean and disinfect high-contact equipment and areas frequently. Hand sanitizer must be available at entrances and exits.

DANCE STUDIOS, LIBRARIES & MUSEUMS, INDOOR RECREATION & PLACES OF AMUSEMENT, OUTDOOR RECREATION & PLACES OF AMUSEMENT

Face coverings are still required and may have 100% maximum capacity as long as strict social distancing can be maintained between persons not in the same household.

RECEPTION HALLS AND CONFERENCE CENTERS

Face coverings are still required and may have 100% maximum capacity as long as strict social distancing can be maintained between persons not in the same household. For seated dinners only, there shall be at least six (6) feet between tables and a maximum at ten (10) persons at each table.

