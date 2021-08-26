Vicksburg mayor extends mask mandate for public businesses

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., extended the city’s COVID-19 Civil Emergency Order on Thursday, August 26.
Face masks will be mandatory inside public businesses and buildings if social distancing (six feet) cannot be practiced. The order will be in effect through October 4, 2021.
Exceptions to the mask mandate:
- If you’re able to stay six feet apart from others not in your household
- If you’re a child under the age of eight
- If you have a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a mask
- If you’re consuming food or drink
- If you’re communicating with someone hearing impaired
- If you’re speaking to an audience
- If you’re temporarily removing face covering for identification purposes
- If you’re an employee or customer of a manufacturing or gaming business unless the business or other jurisdictional authority requires it
The mayor also announced funerals at the city auditorium will be half price and will be held at 10:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. Repasts will not be allowed.