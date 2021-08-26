Vicksburg mayor extends mask mandate for public businesses

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., extended the city’s COVID-19 Civil Emergency Order on Thursday, August 26.

Face masks will be mandatory inside public businesses and buildings if social distancing (six feet) cannot be practiced. The order will be in effect through October 4, 2021.

Exceptions to the mask mandate:

If you’re able to stay six feet apart from others not in your household

If you’re a child under the age of eight

If you have a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a mask

If you’re consuming food or drink

If you’re communicating with someone hearing impaired

If you’re speaking to an audience

If you’re temporarily removing face covering for identification purposes

If you’re an employee or customer of a manufacturing or gaming business unless the business or other jurisdictional authority requires it

The mayor also announced funerals at the city auditorium will be half price and will be held at 10:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. Repasts will not be allowed.