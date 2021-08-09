Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs returns to work after quarantine

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., returned to work on Monday after a self-imposed quarantine. The mayor announced last week that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the mayor said he will rearrange his schedule and will be at Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

Flaggs said he did not talk to his doctor about returning to work. He has a doctor’s appointment scheduled for Tuesday, where he will take another COVID test.

“I am wearing a mask, just like the other employees. I’m back at work,” Flaggs told the newspaper.

The mayor also said he plans to take the COVID-19 vaccine.