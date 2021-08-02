Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs tests positive for COVID-19

MONDAY: Periods of downpours, showers, and storms will continue off and on for much of the day. Rain chances today are around 70%, with most spots seeing rain at some point. Cloudy skies prevail, which will finally break the heat wave and drop high temperatures into the upper 80s. It will be our first day with below normal temperatures in two weeks!

MID WEEK: The week won't be a washout though, with rain chances decreasing on Tuesday to 30%. Expect partly sunshine for the rest of the week and only a rogue shower, most spots will stay dry. High temperatures will be near normal, in the upper 80s and lower 90s.