Vicksburg mayor issues mask mandate for public businesses

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., announced face masks are now mandatory inside public businesses and buildings for 14 days, if social distancing (six feet) cannot be practiced.

“I’ve been advised by medical experts that Vicksburg’s COVID-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate. As a result of this, I believe it’s absolutely necessary that we institute an indoor mask mandate for 14 days in Vicksburg,” Flaggs said.

The civil emergency order includes the following exceptions to the mask mandate: