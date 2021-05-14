Vicksburg mayor provides update on city’s COVID-19 Civil Emergency Order

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs announced on Friday that the city’s COVID-19 Civil Emergency Order has been extended to June 7, 2021, but there will be fewer restrictions.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

Effective immediately, mandatory face coverings are no longer in place. Flaggs said businesses and organizations shall specify their specific business requirements for:

Face coverings for employees and customers

Provision for hand sanitizer

Reasonable e orts to encourage social distancing

Sanitizing high-contact surfaces and carts

Posting notice of face covering requirements

Screening of employees and volunteers

All members of the public are encouraged to wear a face covering if not vaccinated or unable to maintain social distancing in large indoor gatherings.

The mayor said the juvenile curfew will remain in effect from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. until further notice.