Vicksburg mayor receives vaccination following COVID-19 recovery

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., announced he received the COVID-19 vaccination on Friday, August 13.

“I still believe in leading by example,” said Flaggs. “I took the vaccine this morning and encourage everyone to join Vicksburg’s team and take the vaccine. If I can do it, you can do it too.”

He tested positive for COVID-19 in early August after getting his second test results back. Flaggs said he first got sick while attending the Mississippi Municipal League’s annual conference from July 26-28 in Biloxi. The event hosts mayors and thousands of other elected officials from around the state.

Since returning to mayoral duties, he announced earlier this week face masks are now mandatory inside public businesses and buildings for 14 days, if social distancing (six feet) cannot be practiced.