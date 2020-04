Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs discusses his coalition of public officials, city, county services and community representatives that banded together to prepare for flooding in the city and Warren County, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in his Vicksburg, Miss., office. Flaggs believes the early preparation helped get residents out of their water threatened homes in an orderly […]

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The mayor of Vicksburg sent a letter to President Donald Trump, requesting municipalities be included in the federal emergency funding to cover budget shortfalls.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the funded is needed so cities won’t have to furlough, layoff or terminate employees who provide services for the health, safety and welfare of the communities.