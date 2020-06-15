Vicksburg police officer tests positive for COVID-19

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg police officer in the Patrol Division tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a news release, the officer started to feel ill on Thursday, June 11, and was tested on their own initiative. Since being tested, the officer has not returned to work and has been recovering at home.

The police department announced on Monday that all employees will have their temperature taken when reporting to work for the next 14 days. All citizens are advised to wear masks when they’re at the police station.

