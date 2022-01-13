Vicksburg private schools close temporarily due to COVID-19 cases

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Porter’s Chapel Academy and Vicksburg Catholic Schools announced both schools will be closed through Monday, January 17 due to an increase number of COVID-19 cases.

The Vicksburg Post reported Porter’s Chapel Academy has postponed a basketball game and a soccer game. The girls and boys basketball games have been rescheduled for January 24. The soccer game has been rescheduled for Monday, January 31.

Vicksburg Catholic School have also canceled their basketball games against Discovery Christian and Madison St. Joseph and will not be rescheduled. Thursday’s soccer game will still be played at Washington School in Greenville.

Classes will resume for both schools on Tuesday, January 18.