Vicksburg restaurants prepare to reopen under new guidelines

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg restaurants will soon reopen under new guidance from city leaders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced the change to the city’s COVID-19 restrictions. Restaurants will be allowed to use dine-in services with precautions.

Perry Boyd, who owns the Gumbo Pot, said he’s focused on the safety of the people.

“We’re not gonna start till next week. I’m still not ready. I want to be 100%. So, we’ll be 100% for the customers and the employees safety,” he explained.

Boyd said with the new guidelines, he feels the restaurant and workers will be able to play it safe opening up a portion of the dine-in area.

“I’m all for trying to semi-open halfway. I’m not ready to do the full open myself,” said Boyd.

If you eat at the restaurant, you’ll see signs that instruct customers to keep them and the employees safe.

“We have signs put up making sure everybody is six feet apart. Making sure the tables are gaps apart. Every other table.”

When Boyd opens his restaurant for dine-in, he plans to only allow only about 30 customers at a time in the restaurant. He will also keep curbside services open.

The new guidelines for the city will be in effect until June 1, 2020.