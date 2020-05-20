Vicksburg tourism itching to recover as Casinos gradually reopen

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Things are on a roll for the casinos in Vicksburg. This Thursday the Waterview Resort and Casino will be up and running again with precautionary measures being taken.

With dozens of slot machines and gaming tables in proximity, COVID-19 concerns hit the gambling industry hard in Vicksburg.

“We’re all excited to get back open,” Marketing Manager Alesia Shaw said. “We miss our customers and we can’t wait to get things rolling again in here. We all lost revenue.”

Since March 16. the entire resort has sat empty. Sending 250 full time employees’ home without pay. But as they return, Vicksburg tourism expects to prosper.

We depend on casinos for about 16% of our budget which is a $30 million budget,” Mayor George Flaggs told us. “So, it’s been a loss for us that we’ve been able to do this safe.”

The Mississippi Gaming Board visited the casino Tuesday afternoon and officially gave the Thursday opening plan a green light if specific social distancing and sanitation measures are followed.

“We have markers on the floor that are six feet apart,” Shaw explained. “When they get in, we have hand sanitizer both inside and outside. We also have sanitizing wipes to wipe down the slot machines, the chairs, the tables, the dice will be sanitized after each shooter.”

Restrictions also require all casino employees have their temperature screened and put on a face mask before entering the floor. It must fully cover their mouth and nose area while interacting with customers.

“There will be limited spacing at each one of our tables,” Shaw continued. “I believe we’ll have four tables open. Our dealer will have a mask on. We’ll be offering masks for people to come through the door should they like to wear one,” she added.

To ensure a six-foot distance all slot machine stations will have one or two out of order with no chairs. The buffet area will also remain closed.

Doors will officially open at 8:00 a.m. this Thursday and the same goes for the Waterview Hotel where employees have gone as far as wiping down every single remote in each room after each hotel guest checks out.