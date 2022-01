VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) announced a district-wide five-day quarantine. The quarantine was put in place after the Board of Trustees voted in a special board meeting on Thursday.

Schools and offices will quarantine Friday, January 14, 2022, through Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The mask mandate has also been extended through February 15, 2022, on all VWSD campuses.

Schools and offices will reopen on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.