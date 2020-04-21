Vicksburg Warren School District announces plan to honor Class of 2020

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District announced a plan to celebrate the success of graduates in the Class of 2020.

The district will place congratulatory signs including the names and photographs of each graduate at their homes. Additionally, graduates will be able to participate in individual graduation ceremonies which will be videoed and included in a commencement video that may be watched from home online at the original scheduled date and time of their school’s graduation.

River City Early College – Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 7:00 P.M.

Vicksburg High School – Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 7:00 P.M.

Warren Central High School – Friday, May 22, 2020, at 7:00 P.M.