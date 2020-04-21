Vicksburg Warren School District announces plan to honor Class of 2020

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District announced a plan to celebrate the success of graduates in the Class of 2020.
The district will place congratulatory signs including the names and photographs of each graduate at their homes. Additionally, graduates will be able to participate in individual graduation ceremonies which will be videoed and included in a commencement video that may be watched from home online at the original scheduled date and time of their school’s graduation.
- River City Early College – Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 7:00 P.M.
- Vicksburg High School – Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 7:00 P.M.
- Warren Central High School – Friday, May 22, 2020, at 7:00 P.M.
Graduating Seniors will be invited to dress in their cap and gown to be videoed walking across the stage and receiving their diploma cover. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates after the ceremony. Each will be able to invite up to four guests to their individual ceremony and be photographed with their guests after walking across the stage. To adhere to the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, only one graduate and their four guests will be allowed in the facility at a time.
In-person graduation ceremonies were cancelled when Governor Tate Reeves extended distance learning through the end of the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. District Superintendent Chad Shealy said, “While the in-person ceremonies are canceled, we are committed to celebrating our seniors and giving them the recognition they deserve.” He continued, “Even though we are disappointed they can’t graduate together in these circumstances, we hope this plan will honor their hard work and help them understand how proud we are of their accomplishments.”Vicksburg Warren School District