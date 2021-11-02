Vicksburg Warren School District implements employee vaccine incentive

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Employees in the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) are eligible for a $1,000 incentive if they receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vicksburg Post reported the VWSD Board of Trustees approved the “inoculation incentive” on Thursday, October 28. All staff members are eligible for the incentive, except for contractors and school board members.

According to officials, the incentive program will be funded through federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. Employees who already received the vaccine will be eligible for the incentive, too.

If employees would like to receive the incentive, they will be required to complete a Google form with a series of questions, provide the date of first and second vaccination and name the school where they’re employed. They will also be required to upload proof of vaccination.

The employees who submit and complete their forms by November 12 will receive their incentive by December 17. Those who were not fully vaccinated during the first round of incentives can submit their documents by February 18, 2022, and they will receive their incentive by March 18, 2022.