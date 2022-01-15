Vicksburg-Warren School District imposes district-wide quarantine amid surge

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg-Warren School District (VWSD) approved a five-day district-wide quarantine amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Schools and officer in the district closed on Friday, January 14 and will remain closed until Tuesday, January 18. In addition to the closures, the district also extended a mask mandate through February 15 on all campuses.

This comes after the district faced 128 positive COVID-19 cases. Physicians are encouraging vaccinations to stop the spread of the virus.

“I’m a big believer in following the science and getting these kids vaccinated. They recently came out with vaccinations for children 5 and older. Some children 12 and over can even get boosters. Personally, my children have been vaccinated and have their boosters. What I do for my family is what I would recommend for my patients, too,” said Pediatric Dentist Roderick Coleman.

Schools and officers will reopen on Wednesday, January 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories