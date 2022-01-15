Vicksburg-Warren School District imposes district-wide quarantine amid surge

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg-Warren School District (VWSD) approved a five-day district-wide quarantine amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Schools and officer in the district closed on Friday, January 14 and will remain closed until Tuesday, January 18. In addition to the closures, the district also extended a mask mandate through February 15 on all campuses.

This comes after the district faced 128 positive COVID-19 cases. Physicians are encouraging vaccinations to stop the spread of the virus.

“I’m a big believer in following the science and getting these kids vaccinated. They recently came out with vaccinations for children 5 and older. Some children 12 and over can even get boosters. Personally, my children have been vaccinated and have their boosters. What I do for my family is what I would recommend for my patients, too,” said Pediatric Dentist Roderick Coleman.

Schools and officers will reopen on Wednesday, January 19.