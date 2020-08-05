Vicksburg Warren School District moves school start date to Aug. 17

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – During an emergency meeting on Wednesday, the Vicksburg Warren School District’s Board of Trustees voted to delay the start of the 2020-21 school to August 17, 2020.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the delay is for in-person and distance learning.

Superintendent Chad Shealy said his recommendation for the delay came in part from delivery issues the school district has had in getting personal protective equipment (PPE), and an inability by the district’s custodial vendor to staff up in time.

Under the new schedule, students would return to class – in-person or digitally – by August 17. Teachers and staff would return to work on August 13.

The plan would also remove two four-day weekends from the school calendar. Students would remain in school on October 9, October 12, February 12 and February 15.

LATEST STORIES: