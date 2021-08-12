Vicksburg Warren School District requiring students, teachers to wear face masks

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Vicksburg Warren School District voted on Thursday, August 12, to amend the district’s COVID-19 policy to include a universal mask mandate for students, staff and visitors.

Leaders said the following was added to the plan:

Universal masking – wearing a mask covering the nose and mouth – when indoors or on the school bus for all teachers, staff, and students, when not eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.

Universal masking – wearing a mask covering the nose and mouth – for visitors to K-12 school school settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Exceptions: If there is a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a mask. Such conditions must have supporting documentation from a health care provider. While speaking to someone who is hearing impaired.



This mask mandate is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice. District leaders also said they strongly recommend that all individuals ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The full updated plan is available online at www.vwsd.org/reopen2021.